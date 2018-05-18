Mom hurt in Lancaster Co. car shooting with child in the back. Now she's in jail, too

A woman who was shot in a May 10 Lancaster County incident in which a man was killed while her child was in the back seat of a car is now charged herself.

Police said the incident was a drug deal gone bad.

A 4-year-old boy was in the back seat when the man was killed and the woman was shot near Kershaw.

Jody Linn Holt, 20, of Kershaw is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and unlawful neglect of a child, said Barry Faile, Lancaster County Sheriff. Holt is the mother of the 4-year-old boy who was in the car during the drug deal and shootout, police said.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Holt was later released from a hospital.





Vincent Lambert Jr., 30, died at the scene. Three Lancaster County teens are charged with murder and attempted murder.

Police say that Holt and Lambert made arrangements to meet one of the teens who has been charged with murder and sell drugs to the teen, said Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile.

The meeting turned into an attempted robbery by the teens and shots were fired, Faile said.

Holt was wounded by the gunfire, but she hid the drugs before police arrived, police said.

Police charged Holt with unlawful neglect because she took her child to the drug deal which placed the child at unreasonable risk, Faile said.

Holt remains jailed under a $22,000 bond.