Untouched milk was the first clue in dad's abduction of Clover baby, mom, police say

A Rock Hill man who used a ladder to break into a Clover home to kidnap his child and the baby's mother was taken into custody before the either of the victims were hurt, police said.

Matthew Ezekiel Oliver, 20, was charged late Friday with two counts of kidnapping, burglary, and domestic violence, according to police and jail records. He had been in a relationship with the woman he's accused of abducting, police say.

Oliver allegedly broke in through a second story window of a home on Linden Street in Clover and took both the woman, 20, and child, 1, against their will after taking a knife from the home, said Clover Police Department Chief Randy Grice.

Oliver was found in Rock Hill later Friday at a home on South York Avenue after Clover police alerted Rock Hill officers of the kidnapping, Grice said.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The child and woman victim were not injured, Grice said.

Oliver is the father of the child, said Capt. Logan McGarity of the Clover Police Department.

Officers in Clover found out the woman and her child were missing Friday evening when the woman's mother returned home from work to find the door unlocked, food on the stove and an untouched glass of milk on the counter, officers said. The woman contacted her daughter by phone and then called police.

Officers were able to reach the missing woman by cellphone and asked if she was being held against her will, then the phone disconnected, according to an incident report.

The woman later told officers she was in the kitchen at the Clover home Friday afternoon when she saw Oliver come out of another room. Clover police found the ladder next to the house and an upstairs window disturbed, police said.

The woman said Oliver told her "he would hurt her" if she did not go with him, police said.

Oliver is being held at the York County jail without bond.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald