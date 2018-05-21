Accused shooter in York Co. police killing set for court Tuesday; Here's what we know

Christian McCall, accused of killing a York County police officer and wounding three others in a January ambush, is set to appear in court Tuesday, prosecutors and McCall's lawyer said Monday.

McCall, 47, faces a potential death penalty trial for the shooting death of Det. Mike Doty of the York County Sheriff's Office. McCall also faces attempted murder charges in the shootings of sheriff's office Sgt. Randy Clinton, Sgt. Buddy Brown, and York Police Department Sgt. Kyle Cummings.

Neither Kevin Brackett, 16th Circuit Solicitor, nor McCall's lawyer, 16th Circuit Chief Public Defender Harry Dest, would comment on what action is expected at the hearing.

Brackett, who told The Herald in March that his office was investigating whether to pursue the death penalty.

Dest declined comment.

If McCall, who has not been convicted of any crimes related to the incident, pleads guilty, the most he could face is life in prison without parole. In South Carolina, the death penalty can be instituted only if a jury convicts a defendant of murder. Then in a sentencing phase of the trial, the same jury must sentence the defendant to death.





McCall was wounded and spent two months in a hospital before he was released and charged with murder, three counts of attempted murder, and weapons violations. He has been jailed without bond since his March arrest.





McCall also is charged with domestic violence against his wife, before an incident where the officers were shot in what prosecutors said was an ambush with a rifle.

Tuesday's hearing, at 9:30 a.m., is scheduled before visiting Circuit Court Judge Grace Knie.

