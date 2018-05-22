Two more arrested in Lancaster County car shooting that left 1 dead

Two more people have been arrested in connection with a fatal Lancaster County shooting earlier this month.

Two people were shot in a car near Kershaw while a 4-year-old boy sat in the backseat earlier this month, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

Police said the incident was a drug deal gone bad.

Vincent Lambert Jr., 30, died at the scene. Three Lancaster County teens are charged with murder and attempted murder.

William James Jones, 55, and Latoshia Marie Kirkland, 41, both of Kershaw, were arrested Monday, police say. Both are charged with misprision of a felony and Jones is also charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

Kirkland is the mother of Ka’Darius Aintwayn Kirkland, 19, one of the three Lancaster teens charged with murder, police say. Jones is Ka’Darius' uncle.

The Lancaster Sheriff's Office says Kirkland and Jones lied to police regarding Ka’Darius' location shortly after the shooting.

Police say after the shooting, Kirkland and Jones picked up Ka’Darius, along with Brennan Jamil Patterson Jr., 17, and Dorian Tyrese Clyburn, 16, the other teens charged in the case, and took them to Heath Springs.

Jones and Kirkland were released Monday afternoon on bond, set at $15,500 for Jones and $5,000 for Kirkland, police say.

Jody Linn Holt, 30, of Kershaw, is also charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and unlawful neglect of a child, said Barry Faile, Lancaster County sheriff. Holt is the mother of the 4-year-old boy who was in the car during the drug deal and shootout, police said.