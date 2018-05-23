A man approached Fort Mill police. Soon, it wasn't just blue lights flashing.

A man was arrested early Wednesday morning after Fort Mill police say he flashed officers.

Two marked patrol vehicles were parked at the Family Dollar on North Dobys Bridge Road. A little after 1 a.m., a man approached officers and began to shout "obscenities and profanities," according to the police report. Officers told the man, identified as 37-year-old Willie Neal Watts, to leave the area, which initially he did.





Then, the report says, Watts "turned and deliberately" lifted his shirt and exposed himself to the officers. The incident was captured on video by officers, who arrested Watts and charged him with indecent exposure.

Watts doesn't have a permanent address. He has a list of criminal charges in Fort Mill and York County dating back to 1998, ranging from drug offenses to assault to trespassing, arrest records show.

SIGN UP