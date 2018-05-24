They gave 'a child a voice.' A judge gave Lancaster man 40 years for sex crimes

A Lancaster man was sentenced to 40 years in prison Thursday after a jury found him guilty of sex crimes against a child, according to prosecutors and court records.

David Matthew Carter, 33, was found guilty of three counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct in trial prosecuted by 6th Circuits assistant solicitors Ashley McMahan and Henry McMaster Jr., said Randy Newman, 6th Circuit solicitor.

The four-day trial ended Thursday when Carter was convicted of all three charges against him.

Carter was convicted of the offenses against a single female victim between 2011 and 2016, records show. Carter was arrested by Lancaster County Sheriff's Office deputies in 2016, according to police reports and court records.

“This is one of the worst things I can imagine happening to a child," Newman said after the trial.

The Palmetto Citizens Against Sexual Assault resource assisted authorities in the case, Newman said, and were crucial in helping convict Carter.

"It was nice to see so many folks come together and willing to stand up for this child and give this child a voice," Newman said.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald