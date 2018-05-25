York Co. assault brought cops. The cocaine found sent man to prison for 25 years

A police call for an assault brought the police to a York County home in 2017, but the cocaine found by responding police sent a man to prison for 25 years.

Warren Tremaine Duvant, 26, with two previous felony drug convictions, was sentenced to a mandatory 25 years in prison Friday after a jury found Duvant guilty of trafficking cocaine.

Duvant was in a home on Bellaire Circle near Lake Wylie in August 2017 when police were called about an assault, said Blaine Pleming, 16th Circuit assistant solicitor. More than 14 grams of cocaine were found in the home after officers arrived to assist the victim of the assault, Pleming said.

Drug agents were contacted and the drugs were seized during the 2017 incident.

Duvant argued at trial this week at the Moss Justice Center in York that he knew the drugs were there in the home but the drugs were not his, but the jury convicted him.

"The defendant showed the police where the drugs were, but his position was the drugs were not his," Pleming said after the trial.

Sentencing for third offense trafficking cocaine of weight between 10 grams and 28 grams is 25 to 30 years with a mandatory minimum of 25 years, Pleming said.

