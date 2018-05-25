'He ran but he couldn't hide': Rock Hill, Chester armed robbery suspect caught

A suspect in armed robberies in Rock Hill and Chester who was considered armed dangerous was captured Friday by Chester deputies, police said.

William Joseph Bogue was caught around 6 p.m. Friday as Bogue tried to return to his Chester County home after being on the run for 48 hours. A manhunt was under way in both York and Chester counties, said Alex Underwood, Chester County sheriff

“He ran but he couldn’t hide,” Underwood said. ‘We were not going to rest until this suspect was in custody, and now he is. He is no longer a danger to the community.”.

Bogue is charged with armed robbery of the Bob’s convenience store in Richburg, near Interstate 77 in Chester County, around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Bogue is suspected of driving to York County about an hour later, and stealing a woman's purse at gunpoint outside the Rock Hill Galleria mall. The woman was hit by the getaway pickup truck while fleeing.

Rock Hill police saw the truck later Wednesday and pursued Bogue on Anderson, Cherry and Celanese roads, but he escaped in “heavy traffic,” police said.

Police later found the truck and seized it, police said.

