Woman in York stabs boyfriend in back, chest, abdomen with steak knife, police say

A York woman is charged with attempted murder after she was accused of stabbing her boyfriend three times, including one gash to the back near his spine, police said.
Keiah Kholeiah Glenn, 34, was arrested Sunday. A man police identified as her boyfriend was stabbed repeatedly on Saturday at a home on U.S. 321, according to a York Police Department report.
The victim was stabbed in the chest, abdomen and in the back, police said. The victim was taken to Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill for treatment, but his condition is unclear.
York Police Department Capt. Brian Trail said the victim's wounds are not life-threatening.
Officers found a steak knife in the kitchen sink. They later found Glenn had another knife in her pocket when she was taken into custody, officers said.
Glenn remains in the York County jail.
