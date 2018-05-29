Woman kidnapped at gunpoint in Rock Hill by suspect 'foaming at the mouth' police say

Rock Hill police detectives have charged a man with kidnapping after a woman accused the suspect of using a gun to hold her against her will while the suspect was "foaming at the mouth," police said.

Shawn David Durham, 32, of Rock Hill, is charged with kidnapping, burglary, and two counts of domestic violence, according to police and jail records.

Durham was arrested late Monday without incident, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department.

The incident happened May 1 when the victim was found hiding in a bathroom stall at a Quik Trip store on Cherry Road in Rock Hill and store employees flagged down passing patrol officers, according to an incident report. The woman told officers that a man had held her at gunpoint while making her drive as far south as Winnsboro in Fairfield County.

The woman claimed Durham "head-butted" her, then forced her into a vehicle for a drive south on Interstate 77, officers said. During the confinement, the woman said that Durham was foaming at the mouth and shaking, according to the police report.

After returning to Rock Hill, the woman told officers she jumped from the vehicle and hid in the store bathroom.

Durham remains in custody at the York County jail, records show.