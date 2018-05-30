York County girl, 5, was beaten bloody and bruised; mom's boyfriend charged

A Charlotte man police say beat his girlfriend's 5-year-old daughter in the face, head and body has been charged with felony child abuse and neglect, police and court records show.

David Austin Redmon, 22, of Charlotte, was arrested Tuesday after an investigation into allegations by the child and her mother, according to jail and police reports from the York County Sheriff's Office.

The child was found beaten and bruised on her face, head, neck, chest and shoulder earlier this month, police said. Officers also found blood stains where the child had slept, officers said.

Police described the bruises to child's face and head as "numerous."

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The child was transported to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte on May 11 because of the severity of her injuries. Her current condition was unavailable.

Police reports from the May 11 incident, which happened in western York County near Clover, identify Redmon as the "live-in boyfriend" of the child's mother.

Officers located Redmon in Charlotte on May 23 and arrested him. He was brought back to York County to face charges, York County deputies said.

Redmon remained jailed Wednesday at the York County jail under a $30,000 bond, records show.