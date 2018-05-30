Rock Hill pizza delivery man robbed, police say. Thief didn't steal pie, but car

A pizza delivery driver in Rock Hill was the victim of a robbery over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, but the thief didn't steal a pizza.

Someone stole the delivery car Saturday night when the driver left the car running while trying to deliver a pizza, police said.

The delivery car was left running with the keys in it when it was stolen, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police in Rock Hill, and officers at the York County Sheriff's Office, Fort Mill Police Department and Tega Cay Police Department, have urged drivers in recent weeks after a surge of car break-ins to lock up their vehicles any time they are out of the car, and never to leave a car with the engine running.

Police found the stolen car on Monday and are still working to determine a suspect, Bollinger said.

"We were able to find the car and now we are looking at finding out who took it to begin with," Bollinger said.

The driver called police around 11 p.m. Saturday, police said.. The driver, a 19-year-old man, told officers he making the delivery on Gilmore Road. The driver walked to the door with the pizza, but the homeowner told the driver that he did not order a pizza, an incident report shows.

The driver then turned to see his 1999 Honda Civic valued at $2,000 "driving away," the report stated.

The Papa John's topper sign on the car had a GPS tracking device on it, officers said. Police and the victim tracked the sign and found the sign and the driver's belongings in a yard miles away on Brunswick Drive off S.C. 72, police said.