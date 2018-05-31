Police found Rock Hill felon, wanted for attempted murder. They found opioids, too

A Rock Hill man with felony weapons and drug convictions, wanted for a mid-May shooting, was captured late Wednesday with opioids meant for distribution, police said.

Wali Melquan Rhinehart, 25, was charged with three counts of attempted murder, malicious damage to property and possession of a weapon in a violent crime in connection with a May 18 shooting into a car on Martin Avenue, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department.

Rhinehart was captured by the police department's violent crimes unit after offers sought him for days, Bollinger said.

When Rhinehart was arrested, he had a felony amount of Oxycodone narcotics, Bollinger said.





Rhinehart was also charged by police with possession of narcotics with intent to distribute, Bollinger said.

Rhinehart has convictions for cocaine possession, assault and battery, discharging a firearm at a person, conspiracy and discharging a weapon into a dwelling, according to State Law Enforcement Division records.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald