Kershaw man accused in shooting; bullets fired 'inches over' child's bed

A 19-year-old Kershaw man has been arrested in a Memorial Day shooting that damaged two homes, according to a Lancaster County Sheriff's Office statement.

Deputies were called to North Matson Street at about 5:30 p.m. Monday, the statement said. Two homeowners said their homes had been hit by gunfire.

One of the bullets had gone through the front wall and flew "just a few inches over the homeowner's child's bed," the statement said.

Amard Bumpy Kendrick was charged Thursday with attempted murder, two counts of discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

“At least nine large-caliber shots were fired across one of the busiest streets in Kershaw in a residential area," Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile said. "We can only imagine the outcome if that child had been in the bed. This is unacceptable behavior – there or anywhere."

Kendrick, and three other people he lives with on North Matson Street, told deputies someone else had fired the shots. One of the residents, a 16-year-old, told deputies he was walking down the street when three men confronted him and fired at him.

Deputies said the trajectory of the bullets didn't match Kendrick's story. Investigators found three handguns in the home, including a .45-caliber semiautomatic pistol, the statement said.

A State Law Enforcement Division firearms examiner matched the bullet found in the child's room to the .45-caliber pistol.

Kendrick was denied bond Friday morning.

"Our investigators did an outstanding job weeding through the dubious information they were provided in getting to the truth of this matter," Faile said. "Thanks to SLED for putting a rush on our request for ballistics testing, which allowed us to move forward with arrest warrants.”