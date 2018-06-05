Crime

Family home with child inside in York Co. strafed with gunfire, police say

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

June 05, 2018 05:04 PM

York

Police in York County are investigating gunfire into a home between York and Rock Hill Monday where a man, woman and child were inside, officers said.

No injuries were reported, but officers reported the home and a car outside were shot into, according to a York County Sheriff's Office report.

The shooting is being investigated as an attempted murder, reports show.

The gunshots into the home on Citation Street around 2 a.m. penetrated the walls and and a window, the report stated. At least $700 in damage was caused in damage seen by responding officers, police said.

Officers recovered several shell casings outside the home, according to the report.

A neighbor confirmed to police that he heard the gunshots but did not see a suspect, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

