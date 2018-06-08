NC man charged with murder in beating death of man near Rock Hill

York County police have charged a North Carolina man with murder in Monday's beating death of a man near Rock Hill.

Charles Thomas Ridings, 22, of Denton, N.C, is in custody in Charlotte for the death of Scottie Starnes, said York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson.

Starnes was beaten to death during an armed robbery at his home, Tolson said.

Ridings stole Starnes' car after the killing and fled, Tolson said.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Ridings confessed to the crime after he was caught, Tolson said.

Ridings is charged with murder, grand larceny and armed robbery, Tolson said.

Starnes, 45, was found dead Monday afternoon in a family home on Old Friendship Road. Coroner officials said family members came home and found his body.

Ridings remains in the Mecklenburg County jail, awaiting extradition proceedings, sheriff's officials said in a statement.

Ridings was arrested by a violent crime task force with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. York County detectives tracked him to North Carolina after Starnes was killed, sheriff's officials said.

"Our detectives and Criminal Intelligence Unit worked many long hours with relentless pursuit, to capture Ridings,” Tolson said. “We are grateful for the partnership with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department, for without their cooperation and assistance, this case may not have been solved as quickly.”

Tolson said police believe Starnes was targeted and that the crime was not a random act of violence.





Police have not revealed a motive for the killing.