Indian Land store clerk robbed at gunpoint, Lancaster County police say

An Indian Land convenience store was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

At 11 p.m. on Tuesday, police were called to Market Express at 9540 Charlotte Highway. An employee told police she was alone in the store when a person walked into the store and behind the counter, pointed a handgun at her and demanded money from the register, police say.





The employee told police the suspect took cash then left the store walking toward Marvin Road, police say. The incident was captured on surveillance video.





The suspect's face was covered by fabric and the suspect was wearing dark gloves, police say.





SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The employee told police she thought the person was a man, police say. Lancaster police have not identified the suspect and images do not clearly identify whether the suspect is male or female.

No shots were fired and no one was injured, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 803-283-3388 or Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or on midlandscrimestoppers.com.