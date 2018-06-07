Rock Hill man with car fraud history arrested. The charge? Car fraud.

A Rock Hill felon who served prison time for car fraud was arrested Wednesday and accused of another car scheme, police said.

Bernard Gaston, 52, is charged with two counts of breach of trust and one count of obtaining property under false pretenses, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department.

The new charges stem from accusations that Gaston started a new car fraud scheme.

Last week, two officials at a Rock Hill car dealer told police that on March 30, Gaston took two vehicles to be detailed, but that he never brought the vehicles back, police reports show.

The charges accuse Gaston of the crime a day after he was arrested March 29, records show.

Gaston is on probation after 2014 convictions for a car title scheme that affected dozens of customers, court records show.





On March 29, Gaston was charged with vehicle breach of trust, disposal of property under a lien and misuse of a vehicle title, arrest warrants state. Gaston was released on $25,000 bond after those arrests, records show.

One of the cars, a 2007 Lexus, still has not been found, police said.





Gaston's most recent arrest marks the third set of charges against him since he was released from prison after a 2014 car scheme.

In May, Gaston was charged by Rock Hill police with obtaining property under false pretenses and released on a $15,000 bond, York County court records show.

Gaston is being held at the York County jail on a $195,000 bond for the most recent charges.



