Rock Hill girl, 14, killed in Chester drive-by shooting. Here's what we know

A 14-year-old Rock Hill girl was killed in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in Chester County, police said.

Jada Darayona Jones died from her injuries after she was shot, said Terry Tinker, Chester County coroner.

Jones was set to celebrate her 15th birthday next week and was a student at Rock Hill schools. In the school year that just ended in May Jones attended Rawlinson Road Middle School and Raven Academy, the Rock Hill school district's flexible learning center.

Mychal Frost, spokesman for Rock Hill schools, said in a statement Monday that "thoughts and prayers are extended to family and friends of Jada Jones."

Jones was an "innocent bystander" in the gunfire that erupted about 9 p.m. in front of a house in the 500 block of Pinckney Street, said Robert Sprouse, Chester County Sheriff's Office chief deputy.

Jones did not live at the home where the shooting happened, Sprouse said.

"We do not believe she was targeted," Sprouse said.

Police have two people in custody but have not released their names.

"We expect to charge both of these people today in this shooting," Sprouse said.

Chester County Sheriff Alex Underwood has scheduled a news conference for 2:30 p.m. Monday to address the shooting.





Many people who knew Jones, the victim, gathered Monday at a Rock Hill home on Whitner Street but declined comment.

Check back for updates on this developing story.