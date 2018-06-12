3 Rock Hill teens speeding in Horry County, police say. Loaded guns, ski mask found

When Horry County Police caught a three men speeding down Highway 501 early Saturday, it led officers to finding multiple loaded guns, an assault rifle, marijuana and even a ski mask.
According to an incident report, police arrested Camryn Smith, 19, George Meeks, 18, and Cameron Chisholm, 18, after the traffic stop. All three are from Rock Hill, South Carolina.
About 3 a.m., an officer noticed a vehicle — who police say was driven by Smith — traveling 73 mph in a 50 mph zone in the area of Highway 501 near Brown Drive in Conway, the report says.
During the traffic stop, multiple officers said they smelled a "strong" odor of marijuana coming from Smith's vehicle, so they asked for consent to search the vehicle.
In addition, police asked if there was anything illegal in the car and where the marijuana was, the report says. But Smith told them there wasn't any marijuana or anything illegal inside and that they couldn't search the vehicle, police said.
An officer then said if Smith would be honest, that he "could work with him."
"[Smith] then stated that marijuana was smoked in the vehicle earlier that night but here was nothing but a 'roach' left in the vehicle and he could retrieve it for me," the officer wrote in the report. "I told [Smith] that he was not allowed to retrieve the roach but if he told me where it was and that was it in the vehicle I would work with him."
But police say Smith once again told them they could not search the vehicle.
Once everyone was out of the vehicle, officers searched it and say they discovered the following:
- Smith had a loaded Smith & Wesson .40-caliber pistol between the driver's seat and center console
- Meeks had a loaded .22-caliber assault rifle between his feet in a backpack that also had a ski mask inside
- A loaded Smith & Wesson 9-mm handgun under the front passenger's seat, which ended up being stolen
Police say both Meeks and Chisholm also pulled out plastic bags containing a "small amount" of marijuana from their underwear.
According to the report, Smith faces the following charges:
- Possession of a stolen firearm
- Unlawful carry of a firearm
- Speeding
Meeks was charged with:
- Possession of a stolen firearm
- Unlawful carry of a firearm
- Simple possession of marijuana
Chisholm was charged with:
- Possession of a stolen firearm
- Unlawful carry of a firearm
- Simple possession of marijuana
Police say all three were charged with possession of a stolen firearm because no one took ownership of the stolen handgun.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
