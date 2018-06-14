Kershaw mom in drug deal gone bad faces new charges after child tests for weed

A Kershaw mother who brought her child to a drug deal gone wrong has been charged with another count of child neglect after one or more of her children tested positive for marijuana, Lancaster County authorities said.

Jody Linn Holt, 30, was shot and a man was killed in a car while her 4-year-old child was in the back seat May 10, authorities said.

Police said Holt, who was shot in both legs and her torso, and the man who was killed, Vincent Lambert Jr., 30, arranged to meet a Lancaster County teen to sell drugs.

The meeting turned into an attempted robbery by three teens and shots were fired, Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile said.

The three teens, Brennan Jamil Patterson Jr., 17, Dorian Tyrese Clyburn, 16, and Ka'Darius Aintwayn Kirkland, 19, were charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Kirkland's mother, Latoshia Marie Kirkland, 41, and uncle, William James Jones, 55, were arrested and charged with misprision of a felony. Jones was also charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

Police said the two lied to police about Kirkland's location, and that they picked up the three teens after the shooting.

Holt was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and unlawful neglect of a child in that incident.

The case sparked a Department of Social Services investigation, Lancaster County sheriff's spokesperson Doug Barfield said.

Barfield said at least one of Holt's children tested positive for marijuana, and Holt has been charged with another count of unlawful neglect of a child.