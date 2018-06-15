Chester man sentenced to life in prison at 16. After 2nd chance, he faces life again

A Chester man sentenced to life in prison at 16 years old has once again received a life sentence.

Theodore Harrison Jr., now in his mid-40s, pleaded guilty in the 1988 shooting deaths of Renee Crowl Collins, 22, and Brian Scott Stephenson, 18.

After the U.S. Supreme Court and the S.C. Supreme Court ruled it's unconstitutional for a person younger than 18 to receive life in prison without the possibility of parole, Harrison was given a chance at a new sentence.

The Chester County court on Friday sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole once again, according to Herald news partner WSOC-TV.

Harrison admitted to the crimes, and his guilt is not at issue, his lawyer, Micah Leddy, said in court when the hearing started in February. Leddy said he will ask for a lesser sentence because Harrison is “not incorrigible” and has improved his life in prison.

Harrison and Robert Moore III, both of Fairfield County, were both sentenced in the crime.

The bodies of the victims were found weeks after the killings but the case was unsolved for more than a year. Harrison and Moore were charged in 1989 with killing Collins and Stephenson.