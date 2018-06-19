For 2 years, York Co. police looked for sex crime suspect. They found him behind bars

Thanks to a DNA match, a York County man who had been in federal prison was charged Monday for sex crimes reported in 2016, according to police and court records.

William Martin Stanley, 44, was served two arrest warrants for assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct with a minor, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff's Office. Stanley was released Tuesday on $30,000 bond for the three new charges, according to York county jail officials.

The allegation against Stanley was made in July 2016, while Stanley was free on parole, according to an incident report and federal documents.





Detectives linked Stanley to the case because his DNA is on file in a federal database that collects samples from all federal inmates, Faris said.

"Even though the original case was reported two years ago, investigators continued to work it and process evidence, and now have made charges in the case," Faris said.

The sheriff's office DNA lab made the connection, Faris said.

"This case is, hopefully, one of many we can clear using our own DNA lab," Faris said.

Stanley was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2006 for weapons charges, then released under parole supervision in 2015, federal records show.

Stanley also is accused of sending a woman a video of himself loading a gun and threatening to kill her in August 2016 while on parole, according to federal documents.

Stanley also was served a warrant for domestic violence from that incident on Monday, Faris said.

In November 2016, Stanley was sent to federal prison after his parole was revoked following the allegations of threatening the woman and failing court-mandated drug tests, federal documents show. He was there until June 12, when he was released from federal custody, according to the federal bureau of prisons. The warrants were served after his release.