Loaded gun found in Clover man's carry-on bag at Charlotte airport

A Clover man was cited after federal officers found a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag at the Charlotte airport, according to the Transportation Security Administration.
The weapon was found Thursday morning at a checkpoint in the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, according to a TSA release.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police identified the man as Adam Joseph Wells, 33, of Clover.
TSA officers discovered a loaded .9 mm Smith & Wesson in the man's carry-on bag as it passed along the conveyor belt in the checkpoint's X-ray machine, the release states. Police responded and questioned the man, who was cited on a local charge of carrying a weapon on airport property.
Officers have detected 36 firearms at Charlotte airport checkpoints this year, according to the TSA.
Passengers are allowed to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed in a hard-side case, locked and packed separately from ammunition, the TSA notes. The firearm must then be taken to the airline check-in counter.
Comments