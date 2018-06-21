York County man accused in Rock Hill, Lake Wylie armed robbery spree

A York County man, suspected in a series of eight armed robberies in Rock Hill and Lake Wylie earlier this year, was arrested late Wednesday.

Jemarcus Burris, 24, is charged with six counts of armed robbery, six counts of conspiracy and six counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department.

An accomplice, Ashley Wallace, is charged with five counts of conspiracy, Bollinger said.

Police say Burris robbed three Rock Hill hotels and three Rock Hill stores from March 21 through late April. In each case, police say, he used a gun to steal from employees and at least one customer.

During the investigation, police confirmed Burris’ role in all of the Rock Hill incidents, Bollinger said.

"While the multiple crimes were going on, we were not able to connect them, but during the investigation, detectives were able to show all the cases were connected to the same suspect," Bollinger said.

Burris targeted Baymont Inn & Suites, Courtyard by Marriott and Hampton Inn during the crime spree, reports show. Burris also is charged in robberies at three gas stations, including a 7-11, Circle K and Gulf store, incident reports show.

In addition, Burris is charged with April and May armed robberies in Lake Wylie, said Trent Faris, York County Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Burris robbed a 7-11 and a Times Turnaround, police say.

Sheriff’s office and Rock Hill police detectives worked together in the later stages of the investigation after Burris was identified as the suspect, Faris said.

"This was a law enforcement team effort," Faris said.

Burris was convicted in 2012 of robbery, weapons and conspiracy charges. He was sentenced to five years as a youthful offender, according to State Law Enforcement Division records.

Burris was arrested and charged May 19 on assault and weapon possession by a felon, records show. He was released on bond for those charges before being identified and arrested late Wednesday for the armed robbery spree that took place in March through early May, police and court records show.

No other information on Wallace was available, police said.