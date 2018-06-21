Girl, 3, inside Rock Hill home in drive-by shooting. Shooter was her father, cops say

A Rock Hill man was charged Wednesday in a May drive-by shooting where his 3-year-old daughter was inside the home that was hit by gunfire, police said.

Marcus Antonio McIntyre, 31, is charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, police records show.

On May 15 a man told police he was working on a vehicle outside a house in the 800 block of Crawford Road in Rock Hill when a gray Dodge Charger drove by several times. The victim told officers that he was trying to run in the house as a man fired several shots at him from the car. The victim identified the shooter as McIntyre, a Rock Hill Police Department incident report shows.

McIntyre's 3-year-old daughter and another person were inside the home at the time of the shooting, police said.

No one was hit by the gunfire, police said. Police did find damage to the home and a glass table on the porch was shattered by the fusillade of shots, officers said.

No other information about a motive for the shooting was available Thursday.

McIntyre is being held without bond at the York County jail.



