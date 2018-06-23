Tega Cay cops stop speeding stolen car from Charlotte. The driver was 14 years old

Police in Tega Cay stopped a joyride of a car filled with children Thursday. The driver was 14 years old, and the car was stolen from nearby Charlotte, police said.

Officers with the Tega Cay Police Department in northern York County near the North Carolina state line stopped the speeding car. They found Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was looking for the car after it was stolen, said Lt. Buddy Spence of the Tega Cay police.

The driver was 14 years old, Spence said.

The teen was charged with driving without a license and and possession of a stolen vehicle, Spence said.

The other five passengers, all juveniles, were released to the custody of their parents, police said. One of the five had been reported missing by family members, Spence said.