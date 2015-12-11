York man charged with DUI, child endangerment at Lake Wylie drive-thru

An intoxicated man tried to go through a Wendy’s drive-thru with two children in the car, according to a York County sheriff’s report.
Jared Lee Hunt, 27, of York, faces charges of DUI, child endangerment, giving false information to police, and being a habitual traffic offender, the report states.
Deputies were called to the fast-food chain earlier this week after employees reported a driver was behaving strangely in the drive-thru lane and appeared to be drunk. The woman taking orders at the drive-thru told deputies the man stayed at the speaker box long after he’d completed his order. She even greeted him again, thinking another car had pulled up.
At the window, Hunt reportedly had red eyes and slow movements when he was taking his money out of his wallet. When he was handed his drink, he squeezed it so hard the lid popped off. He then tried to drink it and “completely missed his mouth” and poured it out on himself, according to the report. When he was handed a Frosty, he reportedly dropped it in his lap before handing it to a child in the backseat.
The employee also said Hunt was “bobbing” his head like he couldn’t stay awake, and had “white stuff” coming out of his mouth.
When deputies spoke to Hunt in the parking lot, he reportedly gave them a false name and ID. He told the deputies he had been driving for three days and took medication that could cause sleepiness. When asked to repeat the alphabet, Hunt reportedly said “he couldn’t say the alphabet (because) he was analytical,” the report states.
Hunt reportedly had two young children in the back seat of the car.
He was arrested and taken to the York County Detention Center. He submitted a urine sample for drug testing. Deputies also later discovered his real name and added additional charges of false information and habitual traffic offenses.
Bristow Marchant: 803-329-4062, @BristowatHome
Comments