York County officer accused of child abuse seeking reduced bond

The former police officer from York County accused of child abuse against his infant son – in what prosecutors have called a shaken baby case – will appear in court Thursday after a family court judge ruled there was no abuse.
Robert Jeffrey “Jeff” Taylor was an officer at the York Police Department earlier this year when he was accused by State Law Enforcement Division agents of shaking son Jaxon to the point the baby was injured. He has asked that bond restrictions be lifted and the charges be dropped after a Family Court judge ruled there was no abuse.
Taylor’s lawyer, Jim Boyd, wrote in court documents that prosecutors should dismiss the charges against Taylor, or at least lift restrictions barring Taylor from seeing his son.
Taylor has not been allowed to see Jaxon since his March arrest. He also is under house arrest in North Carolina, where he is staying with family under electronic monitoring.
After a Family Court trial last month, a judge ruled Taylor, 46, and the boy’s mother, Audrey Schurig, 37, who also was a police officer when she was charged with child neglect, committed no abuse or neglect. The judge gave Schurig immediate custody of Jaxon, who is now 1.
Prosecutors have not dropped charges against either Taylor or Schurig, despite the lower court ruling.
Taylor resigned from his job as corporal at the York Police Department days before he was arrested. He had worked as an officer in Rock Hill and Lancaster before that.
Schurig resigned from her job as a patrol sergeant at the Chester Police Department when the allegations surfaced. She had worked for the York County Sheriff’s Office and Tega Cay Police Department.
