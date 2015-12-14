York County officer accused of child abuse seeking reduced bond

2:24 York County father leaves kids in truck for hours Pause

1:23 York Co. man asks judge for mercy after leaving 4 kids in truck

2:01 York County volunteers 'overjoyed' to give away presents and snacks for 1,000 families

2:08 York Police Department helps kids, families at Christmas

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:06 Father Christmas surprises students from SC School for Deaf and Blind at Lake Wylie

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

0:58 'One of the best Christmases they've ever had' for Rock Hill kids

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally