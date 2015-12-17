Police arrest woman accused of leaving dogs in Rock Hill home after moving out

Rock Hill Police on Wednesday arrested a woman they say left two small dogs locked in her home when she moved out earlier this month.
Denise Hernandez, 46, was charged with two counts of ill treatment of animals. She remained in the York County Detention Center on Thursday under $1,000 bond.
Officers were called to Hernandez’s home on Nuthatch Drive on Dec. 7 after neighbors reported that Hernandez had moved to Raleigh but left two small dogs in the house, according to a police report.
Two other neighbors told officers they had seen several pieces of furniture strewn throughout the yard. One neighbor said he wanted to see if anyone had come to the home to care for the dogs. Another told police he spoke with Hernandez on Nov. 29, when she told him she was moving to her mother’s home in Raleigh “immediately.”
Officers looked through doors and windows and saw the dogs inside, the report states. Police seized both dogs from the home, which was littered with various debris and clothing items, and turned them over to York County Animal Control.
In a back bedroom, police found a “large amount” of dog feces and several urine stains. They found a bowl containing dirty water and an empty food bowl in another bedroom, police said.
EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier version of this story inadvertently listed the complainant’s name as the suspect. It has been corrected. We regret this error.
