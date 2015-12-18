Knife found, 2 students arrested after ‘utter chaos’ fight at Clover High

Police found “utter chaos” Thursday at Clover High School when a fight between female students ended with police finding a knife on a student and death threats’ being leveled, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.
Two, 16-year-old students were arrested after one elbowed a teacher and another spit in the face of another girl and was found with a “knuckle-punch blade” knife in her jacket, deputies said. Surveillance video showed the fight, during which at least one victim was jumped and a suspect screamed, “They’re all dead...just watch,” the report states.
Clover schools spokesman Bryan Dillon confirmed that “there was a fight, and the administration handled it quickly and appropriately.”
Classes resumed afterward Thursday, Dillon said.
There were “no real injuries,” Dillon said, including to the teacher who was hit in the face when he tried to stop the fight.
The names of the students have not been released because both are juveniles. Charges against them include assault and battery, carrying weapons on school property, disturbing schools and resisting arrest, according to police.
Dillon declined to comment on whether the students involved have been suspended or face expulsion, citing student confidentiality rules.
When the school resource officer, Deputy Tim Lee, was notified of the fight, he found what he described as “utter chaos” in the main lobby of the school, where Christmas trees were knocked down and ornaments were strewn around the hallway. Lee reported hearing one student screaming profanities toward a group of female students before she elbowed a teacher in the face in an attempt to get away from him.
The student continued to shout and curse the officer, according to the report, and the officer had to handcuff her. The officer then called for help and two more deputies arrived, including the resource officer from Clover Middle School, which is next door.
A student told deputies the fight started after her sister was called a name, and she confronted the student and spit in her face. When that student was arrested and searched, police found the knuckle knife in her front jacket pocket, the report states.
The officer also reported that he had an “unofficial report” of the same student having pulled a knife on another student last week in an off-campus incident.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065
Comments