Woman accused of robbing Rock Hill bank while pregnant rejects plea offer

The woman who police allege robbed a Rock Hill bank while she was six months pregnant rejected a plea offer on Wednesday and go to trial next month.
Laterria Hill is charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. She is accused of robbing the ArrowPointe Federal Credit Union on Heckle Boulevard in Rock Hill on Oct. 30, 2014.
Prosecutors made an offer that would allow Hill to plead guilty to lesser charges, but Hill rejected that offer during a Wednesday hearing. She also said she plans to hire a private attorney.
“My client has always maintained that she wanted a trial,” said York County public defender Mindy Lipinski, who has represented Hill thus far. “I secured her what I thought was a reasonable offer, based on my understanding and appraisal of the case.”
There are “some mental health issues” pertaining to Hill’s case, Lipinski said in court, adding she wasn’t sure if those issues would be brought up during trial.
The case was originally scheduled for trial in June but the defense asked for a continuance. Circuit Court Judge Brian Gibbons told Hill any attorney she hires must be ready for trial the week of Sept. 19.
Hill, who was six months pregnant at the time of the robbery, has told investigators she was in “a difficult financial position” and needed the money to support her family.
She faces 10 to 30 years if convicted on the armed robbery charge and five years if convicted on the weapon charge.
Teddy Kulmala: 803-329-4082, @teddy_kulmala
