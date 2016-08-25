Rock Hill husband and wife accused of stealing checks from mother

A Rock Hill woman and her husband are accused of stealing and forging multiple checks from her mother’s account, according to police.
Amy Martin, 34, and Bobby Ross Martin III, 39, are each charged with six counts of forgery and one count of criminal conspiracy, according to jail records.
Officers on Aug. 1 spoke with Amy Martin’s mother, who said Martin had forged and cashed numerous checks in her name, according to a police report. She provided officers with copies of the checks and said the handwriting in the signatures is her daughter’s.
The amounts for which the checks were written ranged from $40 to $85, police said. Amy and Bobby Martin were arrested during a traffic stop Wednesday and remained in the Rock Hill city jail Thursday.
Comments