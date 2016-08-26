Driver charged with DUI in fatal two-car crash in Chester County

Troopers have charged one of the drivers in a fatal two-car crash in Chester County on Sunday, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Alicia Hughes, 30, of Thomasville, N.C., was charged with felony DUI resulting in death, according to jail records. She was placed in the Chester County Detention Center, where she remained Friday without bond.
The deadly crash happened around 7 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 21 near Catawba River Road, troopers have said. Hughes was driving a Honda sedan that crossed the center line and hit a Mercury head on.
Jermaine Chandler, 34, of Faile Street in Lancaster, was a passenger in the Mercury, officials have said. He was airlifted to Palmetto Health Richland, where he died from his injuries.
Hughes and the driver of the Mercury were injured, troopers said. The condition of the second driver was not available Friday.
