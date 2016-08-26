No injuries after shots fired into Rock Hill home, police say

Rock Hill police are investigating after at least three gunshots were fired into a home while people were inside.
The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday at a home on Flint Street, according to a police report. The victim said he heard three or four gunshots.
Police say they found three rounds that hit the front of the home, and that two people were inside when the shots rang out.
No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made. The case remains under investigation.
