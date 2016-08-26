Second arrest made in Tega Cay online stripper robbery

A Charlotte man has been charged in connection with the armed robbery of a Tega Cay man who ordered a stripper online, according to police.
Jaquan Markel Flowers, 20, of Pheasant Glen Road was arrested Wednesday by Charlotte authorities and placed in the Mecklenburg County jail, where he was awaiting extradition, according to Maj. David Nelson of the Tega Cay Police Department.
The robbery happened Aug. 12 at a home on Catamaran Drive, police have said. The victim was reportedly robbed at gunpoint shortly after a stripper he ordered using the website Backpage.com showed up at his home.
The woman was in the home for about 15 minutes when an unknown man armed with a gun broke into the back door of the residence, police say. The victim said he was held at gunpoint and told to hide his face.
The victim told officers he heard the man rummaging through his home, and when he looked up, the stripper and the man were gone.
Neilani Arelis Rodriguez, 18, of Lake Wylie, was arrested by York County deputies Aug. 13 and charged with conspiracy.
