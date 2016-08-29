Police: Suspect in 2 York shootings jumped out window to escape

A man arrested by York police last week in connection with two shootings is facing weapon and child abuse charges in Rock Hill after he allegedly jumped out of a window to evade police in February, according to authorities.
Anthony Christopher Shannon Jr., 22, was charged by Rock Hill police with two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to law enforcement records. He remains in the Moss Justice Center, where he is also being held on charges from York police for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Officers responding to a 911 call hangup at an apartment on Coronet Court on Feb. 15 heard a young girl screaming inside the home and became concerned when they knocked and didn’t receive an answer, according to a report.
A property manager opened the door. Inside, police say they found two people on a couch in the living room and one man in the kitchen; Shannon came downstairs with an infant in his arms.
When an officer requested identification from Shannon, who is also known as “Ant,” he said his ID was upstairs, so the officer told him to get it, the report states. When he didn’t return, the officer went upstairs to look for him and found a rear bedroom window open.
The homeowner and the mother of the children, Nikai Miller, 25, later arrived and said she had been at the store, police said. She told officers she left Shannon, who is her brother, to take care of her 2-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter.
Detectives arrived with a warrant and began searching the home. Inside a gray backpack in the attic, police found a jar of marijuana, a cup with marijuana and a cigarette box with five individually-wrapped packs of cocaine.
In a bedroom, police say they found a second jar of marijuana, Shannon’s ID and a backpack containing a third jar of marijuana.
During the search, investigators say, they located about 152 grams of marijuana, a plastic bag containing 25 bars totaling 100 doses of Xanax and 19 individually-wrapped bags of crack cocaine.
Jermichael Michaux, Miya McCrorey, Reginald Lamon and Miller were jailed on drug charges. The two children were turned over to Miller’s mother.
Shannon is accused in two York shootings on July 4 and July 23. He surrendered to authorities last week.
His father, Anthony Shannon, 47, was killed Christmas Day after he was hit by a car while walking on Railroad Avenue in York. The driver in that crash was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty earlier this summer.
Teddy Kulmala
