Accused killer in Rock Hill slaying of wrong man fires lawyer

The Rock Hill teen accused of murder when he allegedly killed the wrong man after a street feud, days after another incident where he is accused of shooting into a house with nine people inside, fired his lawyer Monday, likely delaying his trial.
Quinteris Miller, 18, is jailed without bond. He was scheduled for trial next month but was allowed to fire his public defender and get a court-appointed lawyer, a judge ruled Monday. Miller rejected a plea deal earlier this summer in both shootings.
Miller allegedly shot Anthony Hart Aug. 9 in a Frank Street crime prosecutors said was the result of Miller shooting the wrong man after a street feud turned deadly. It happened a week after he allegedly shot into a different Frank Street house filled with people, including children.
One of the victims, in jail in Chester County on unrelated charges, was brought to the courtroom in chains Monday.
Two adults who have already pleaded guilty and a juvenile are prepared to testify for prosecutors against Miller, said Willy Thompson, 16th Circuit deputy solicitor. Miller’s firing of his lawyer was just a stall tactic trying to delay the trial, Thompson said.
In the murder case, Miller allegdly took a gun from another man and shot Hart after Miller was hit in the head with a brick days before. However, Hart was not the man who hit him with the brick and prosecutors said Miller shot the wrong man.
Miller claimed in court Monday that his public defender talked to another inmate about his case, so he wanted a new lawyer. The public defender denied Miller’s claims that she spoke to another inmate, but a judge agreed to appoint Miller a new lawyer because the lawyer/client relationship was beyond repair.
The judge also said that the trial scheduled for mid-September can be delayed if the new lawyer appointed needs more time to prepare for trial.
Miller faces 21 total charges, including weapons violations, assaulting a teenaged inmate also accused of murder, and trying to flood the York County jail by damaging a sprinkler.
