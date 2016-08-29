Accused Rock Hill killer fires lawyer

Known gang member Quinton McClinton pleaded guilty Wednesday to accessory after the fact to murder and conspiracy to commit armed robbery in connection with the fatal 2014 shooting of Chester City Councilman Odell Williams. McClinton, who was driving the truck that Williams was pursuing before he was shot, was sentenced to five years in prison on each charge, with the sentences running concurrently.
Kenneth Andrew Williams, a Northwestern High School assistant principal accused of having sex with a student, appeared at a Wednesday morning hearing where his bond was set at $110,000. A police detective talked about what officers found in their investigation; a victim advocate read a letter from the victim's mother.
York County sheriff's spokesman Trent Faris talks about when deputies suspected the alleged abduction reported by two Fort Mill boys had been made up. He also talked about the 'lesson' officers hope they learned.
Chester County Sheriff Alex Underwood is in court this week facing allegations from former deputy Mary Anne Tolbert that he coerced sex. Underwood calls the claims false. Here are excerpts from opening statements.
York Police Department and York School District One are investigating after a school bus was involved in a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian. Here are excerpts from a press conference Wednesday afternoon.
Investigators charged Jacob Smith of Rock Hill with a fourth count of second degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor after a second teen victim came forward. Smith appeared in court Wednesday for a bond hearing, which was attended by the second victim's parents who claim Smith is a manipulator who hides behind Christianity. Bond was denied.