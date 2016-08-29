Accused Rock Hill killer fires lawyer

Quinteris Miller of Rock Hill explains why he wants to fire his attorney. Miller is scheduled for trial next month. He is accused of killing Anthony Hart in a street feud.

Crime

Gang member pleads guilty to accessory in Chester councilman's death

Known gang member Quinton McClinton pleaded guilty Wednesday to accessory after the fact to murder and conspiracy to commit armed robbery in connection with the fatal 2014 shooting of Chester City Councilman Odell Williams. McClinton, who was driving the truck that Williams was pursuing before he was shot, was sentenced to five years in prison on each charge, with the sentences running concurrently.

Crime

Northwestern High official gets $110K bond at hearing

Kenneth Andrew Williams, a Northwestern High School assistant principal accused of having sex with a student, appeared at a Wednesday morning hearing where his bond was set at $110,000. A police detective talked about what officers found in their investigation; a victim advocate read a letter from the victim's mother.

Crime

Parents of sex abuse victim speak out against Rock Hill mentor

Investigators charged Jacob Smith of Rock Hill with a fourth count of second degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor after a second teen victim came forward. Smith appeared in court Wednesday for a bond hearing, which was attended by the second victim's parents who claim Smith is a manipulator who hides behind Christianity. Bond was denied.

