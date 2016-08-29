Rock Hill man jailed on drug distribution charges after traffic stop

A Rock Hill man was jailed on drug distribution charges after investigators found methamphetamine and paraphernalia on him, according to authorities.
Brandon Timothy Hammond, 21, of Noostee Town Drive, was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, according to a sheriff’s report. He remained in the Moss Justice Center on Monday under $8,952 bond.
Agents with the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit were conducting a narcotics investigation Thursday when they stopped Hammond during a traffic stop, investigators say. They found Hammond in possession of about eight grams of meth and half a gram of marijuana at the intersection of Red River Road and Waterford Parkway.
Teddy Kulmala: 803-329-4082, @teddy_kulmala
Comments