Rock Hill suspect wanted on narcotics warrant also had heroin, marijuana, police say

A man was jailed on multiple drug charges after officers saw him sitting in a car in Rock Hill, according to police.
Officers on patrol Friday afternoon saw Charles Alexander Barber, 31, sitting in a Ford Crown Victoria on the 1100 block of Flint Street Extension, according to a police report. They knew Barber had a warrant with Rock Hill police for possession of schedule II drugs and arrested him.
During a search, officers found a bag with marijuana residue in Barber’s pocket, police said. Inside the car were plastic bags commonly used for drug packaging, a bagie of marijuana and a baggie containing five individually wrapped bags of heroin.
Police say they found “several hundred” small plastic baggies in the trunk of the car.
Barber began resisting officers and fell to the ground, the report states. He was charged with possession of schedule II drugs, possession of marijuana-second offense, possession with intent to distribute heroin-second offense.
Barber was released from the Moss Justice Center on Sunday under $65,000 bond, according to jail records.
