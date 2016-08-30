2 Rock Hill men charged with trafficking meth, running meth lab

A Rock Hill man wanted by authorities for trafficking methamphetamine and operating a meth lab out of his home has been arrested, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.
Clifford Dean Canfield, 36, of Carrie Estates Drive in Rock Hill, is charged with trafficking methamphetamine and manufacturing methamphetamine, according to jail records.
Canfield was on the run until he was captured by Charlotte authorities, according to Marvin Brown, commander of the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit. He remained in the Moss Justice Center Tuesday on $75,000 bond.
Investigators with the York County drug unit were assisting the S.C. Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services with a search for Canfield, who had an outstanding warrant for a parole violation, according to a sheriff’s report. They obtained a search warrant for Canfield’s home on Aug. 15 and found Bryan Neal Carpenter inside the home.
Investigators seized meth, marijuana and a meth lab from the home, the report states. The State Law Enforcement Division and a hazmat team were called to dispose of the meth lab.
Carpenter was arrested on the same charges as Canfield, deputies say. He remained jailed Tuesday under $55,000 bond.
Teddy Kulmala: 803-329-4082, @teddy_kulmala
Comments