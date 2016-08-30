Police: Clover mother left children, 3 and 7, alone to go get food

A Clover mother was charged with child abuse after she left her two children home alone to go get food, according to police.
Shaneka McDowell, 26, of Flat Rock Street, was charged with two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child, according to a report from the Clover Police Department. She was placed in the Moss Justice Center and released on $5,000 bond, according to jail records.
Officers responded to a home on Flat Rock Street on Sunday morning after a family member of McDowell’s reported that McDowell’s 3-year-old had been left home alone, according to a police report.
The child, who had urinated on herself and on the front porch, knocked on the door and told the family member that her mother was not home and that her brother was still asleep.
Police say they entered McDowell’s home, which was unlocked, and found a 7-year-old boy asleep in bed. They contacted the S.C. Department of Social Services.
McDowell arrived while police were on scene and told officers she had only been gone 20 minutes to get food from Hardee’s.
The children were placed in the temporary custody of their family member who lives across the street, police said.
