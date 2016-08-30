No fries, but 10 years: Ex-employee sentenced for Fort Mill McDonalds robbery, kidnapping

An ex-employee at a Fort Mill McDonalds caught red-handed with sacks of money after robbing the restaurant at gunpoint and locking employees and a customer in a back office was sentenced to 10 years in prison Tuesday.
Joshua Bennett, 21, of Charlotte, pleaded guilty to kidnapping, armed robbery and drug charges, said Ryan Newkirk, 16th Circuit assistant solicitor. Bennett was a former employee at the store, Newkirk said.
Police received a tip about the robbery in progress at the restaurant on S.C. 160 near Gold Hill Road around 11 p.m. in January, then when York County deputies and Tega Cay officers arrived they found Bennett walking out of the store with bags of money and a gun. Bennett had ordered the employees to open the safe. He was arrested immediately and was found to have narcotics on him, and has been in jail ever since.
Police found the employees and customer inside unharmed.
