Fatal crash reported in Lancaster County

Troopers are working a fatal crash in Lancaster County this morning.
The crash happened around 8:20 a.m. on Todd Street at Brooklyn Avenue, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol. No information was available about what caused the crash or how many vehicles were involved.
Troopers were still on the scene at 10:30 a.m.
The victim’s identity will be released by the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office after the family has been notified.
