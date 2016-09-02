Rock Hill man wanted for Ga. murder shoots at police, leads chase

A Rock Hill man accused in the murder of a Lancaster man in Georgia last week is being held on a $4 million bond in Gastonia, N.C., after he allegedly shot at officers trying to capture him overnight.
Jamar Harris, 32, of Sidney Street, is in the Gaston County jail in North Carolina on several counts of attempted murder. He is accused of firing at officers, as well as drug, weapons and other charges. He fled from police and shot at them, according to reports.
Harris was wanted for the killing of Rendell Cunningham of Lancaster in Georgia. Police in Oconee County had a warrant out for Harris's arrest.
It is unclear why Harris was in Gastonia.
Harris was charged in March with attempted murder and other charges in a shootout at his home, but online court records show those charges were dismissed in June after a preliminary hearing in court.
