Rock Hill school district to build $6.5M office downtown

Leaders in the Rock Hill school district have chosen a downtown Orange Street location as the site where they plan to build a new $6.5 million office.
The new office will be located on about three acres owned by the school district between the Central Child Development Center and the headquarters of Comporium Communications.
“We look forward to the great opportunities this new space will offer our employees and our district,” Superintendent Kelly Pew said Wednesday in a prepared statement.
The Rock Hill school board agreed last month to accept an offer of $2.7 million from Founders Federal Credit Union for the 42,500-square-foot office and 12 acres on North Anderson Road. Founders plans to use the site to expand.
In discussing the Orange Street location, district leaders proposed a two- to three-story building, saying it would be smaller and more efficient than the current building. They also said closing one block of Orange Street would be needed to create space for parking.
Leaders have said the $2.7 million purchase price would go toward the cost of a new building, as would revenue from the sale of an Anderson Road parcel where a QuikTrip store has been built.
The Rock Hill school district sold a 2.1-acre parcel on Anderson Road to QuikTrip Corp. in 2013 for $982,649, according to York County property tax records.
Deputy Superintendent Tony Cox has said a new, smaller office building designed with more efficient space could save the district about $130,000 each year in maintenance and utility costs, which could go toward the school operating budget.
Other locations that were considered for a new office include a “structured purchase” of space in University Center at Knowledge Park and renovation of existing space.
Other sites that Cox said were considered for a new office include district property near Rock Hill High School, the Applied Technology Center and the Edgewood Center property.
Cox has said the rest of the money for the new office would come from capital funds. He said it would not affect money from the 2015 bond approved by voters and would not affect the operating fund or increase property taxes.
The current office, built in 1967, has been occupied by the school district since 1992. It was listed for sale in 2012.
Leaders said the credit union is allowing the district to move its staff out of the building over the next 12 months while a new office is built. Some departments are expected to be relocated out of the Anderson Road office during that time.
