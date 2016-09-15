Could USC build new medical school at Bull Street development?

The University of South Carolina's trustees on Friday will consider building a new medical school campus on donated land in the Bull Street development in downtown Columbia.
USC trustee Eddie Floyd said building the $200 million campus on about 16 acres in the Bull Street development gives the state’s flagship university room to grow in that pocket of downtown Columbia.
The land would be a gift from Greenville developer Bob Hughes, the Florence surgeon said.
USC also was considering building the new school on 14 acres it already owns in that area near Palmetto Health Richland hospital, which partners with USC.
That land can stay open for future development if trustees approves building on the Bull Street property, which abuts Harden Street near the hospital, Floyd said.
“We want to build a health campus. We want to build not just a medical school. As time goes on, if we’ve got extra land, we can put nursing school, pharmacy school – all of these – out there too,” Floyd said. “If you’ve got enough land, and the need comes up to change, you’ve got a place to go.”
Earlier this year, USC unsuccessfully lobbied S.C. lawmakers for $50 million to jump-start construction of the new campus.
Plans for the new campus include a new medical school, a life-science facility, a private medical-research office and a parking garage.
USC plans to move the school from its aging site next to the Dorn Veterans Affairs Medical Center. USC School of Medicine’s lease with the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs for the Garners Ferry Road site ends in 2030.
USC officials have said that building needs $75 million in new improvements and that rent is expected to increase to $7.5 million a year under a new lease from the current $1.
USC president Harris Pastides on Wednesday hinted that a “major announcement” about the new medical school location would come soon. But USC officials would not say which location had been chosen.
Trustees’ agenda for the Friday meeting includes consideration of a “Bull Street Property Preliminary Land Acquisition Project.”
Efforts to reach Hughes Thursday were unsuccessful.
Avery G. Wilks: 803-771-8362, @averygwilks
