Rock Hill schools back off plan for optional, off-campus Bible study during school

The Rock Hill school board Monday backed off a proposal for students to opt for Bible study during the school day after a survey of parents found many do not support the idea.
Board member Walter Brown, who had pushed for the proposal last spring, asked Monday that the issue be removed from the board’s agenda, and members uninimously agreed. A second and final vote had been scheduled on the policy.
The issue was debated last spring, but was tabled in May so the district could survey School Improvement Council members for their views on the proposal.
“There has been a lot of confusion and misinformation,” Brown said after the meeting.
A survey of SIC councils, which are made up of parents and school staff members at each school, found 77 percent were not in favor of off-campus religious instruction during the school day, according to a district memo. The survey also found 80 percent were not in favor of students being excused from an elective class to receive religous instruction.
The school district reported that 12 elementary school SIC panels were not in favor of the plan, while five other elementary SICs were evenly split.
All five Rock Hill middle school and two of the three high school SICs were opposed to the plan. The South Pointe High School SIC did not vote on the issue because it had too many unanswered questions, said a memo from Principal Al Leonard.
The plan called for students to be able to opt for the off-campus religious instruction with parent approval during an elective class one day a week.
Board chairman Jim Vining said that removing the item from the agenda would mean the board would no longer consider the policy.
But Brown, who did not seek reelection and was honored Monday for his 16 years of board service, said he doesn’t think the idea for such a program is dead.
“I think they’ll be back,” said Brown, whose last meeting as a board member was Monday.
The policy was created at the request of the nonprofit School Ministries of Rock Hill Inc., affiliated with the national School Ministries Inc. The group wanted to provide release-time Bible education to Rock Hill middle school students during the school day, according to the Rev. Bill Simpson, with Manchester Creek Community Church in Rock Hill.
Two Rock Hill churches, Oakland Avenue Presbyterian and First Baptist, submitted letters to the board stating that they had erroneously been placed on a list of more than a dozen area churches that had agreed to support the proposal. Both churches said they had never agreed to support it.
“We never agreed to endorse the group, and in fact do not support the action of the group,” wrote Tim Rinehart, a staff administrator with First Baptist Church.
The Rev. Jeffrey E. Bryan with Oakland Avenue Presbyterian said his church was on the list of supporting churches though “we have never even heard of said organization. . . I find it disreputable to list a sponsor without the church’s consent.”
Under the proposed policy, instruction was to take place off the school campus and the sponsoring group would provide transportation. Absences for religious study would not be allowed during core academic classes, such as English, math, science and social studies. Parents would have to give written approval for their child to participate.
Under the proposed policy, any religious group that met the policy requirements would be allowed to offer off-campus instruction.
Simpson has told the board that his group wants to reach students who would otherwise not have a chance for religious instruction. He said studies have shown such instruction improves student behavior and grades.
Many of the parents and other who submitted comments to the school board on the issue said they would support optional religious instruction before or after school, but they were concerned about schedule disruptions and students missing elective classes during the school day.
Others raised concerns about transportation or logistical issues, and some said that religious instruction is the responsibility of parents and should be done away from school.
The board was narrowly divided on the policy, approved on an initial 4-3 vote in late April. The board decided to table the issue in May after Vining said he could not support it without conducting a survey of SIC members to determine their views.
