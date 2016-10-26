Rock Hill, Fort Mill schools earn spots in state marching band events

Nation Ford High finished in first place Saturday at the Class 4-A South Carolina Band Directors Association Upper State Championship at Boiling Springs High School.
The Falcons finished ahead of runner-up Northwestern, Easley, Laurens, York and Lugoff-Elgin high schools, which finished in the top six.
All six teams earned the right to compete in the SCBDA championships Saturday at Spring Valley High in Columbia.
▪ York plays at 6:45 p.m.
▪ Nation Ford plays at 9 p.m.
▪ Northwestern plays at 9:15 p.m.
Class 5-A
Rock Hill High’s band will compete in the 5-A state championships preliminary and finals on Saturday, Nov. 5.
The 16 largest high schools will compete, with the top eight bands marching a second time for the championship later in the day.
Last weekend, Rock Hill won the Porter Ridge Pirate Cover Classic.
Class 3-A
South Pointe qualified for the 3-A state championships.
▪ The Stallions next play 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Batesburg Leesville High.
Class 2-A
Indian Land High qualified for the 2-A state championships by earning a fifth-place finish at Upper State over the weekend.
▪ Indian Land next plays noon Saturday at Spring Valley High.
Buford High received an excellent rating in 2-A Upper State, but did not earn a berth in the state championships.
Class 1-A
Lewisville earned its spot in the state championships by finishing in fourth place last weekend at the 1-A Upper State competition at Gaffney High.
This is Indian Land’s 16th consecutive appearance in the state championships.
▪ Lewisville will next play 1 p.m. Saturday at Batesburg Leesville High in Batesburg.
Great Falls and Chester did not qualify for the state championships.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
